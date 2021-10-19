Kellogg's Sued Over Strawberry Pop-Tarts

Kellogg's is trying to pull a fast one by hyping up the strawberries in some of their Pop-Tarts, because there's very few of the actual berries inside ... this according to a new lawsuit.

The breakfast food giant is being sued in a new class-action ... alleging Kellogg's is misleading consumers about what they're really eating when they bite into the toaster pastries.

A New York woman named Elizabeth Russett is leading the crusade against Kellogg's ... in her suit, she claims the fruit filling in Kellogg's Whole Grain Frosted Strawberry Toaster Pastries is mostly other fruits.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the Pop-Tarts in question are actually heavier on pears and apples than strawberries ... which she insists is not enough to provide the berry's nutritional benefits, let alone a strawberry taste.

Russett claims Kellogg's is using their packaging to fool folks who want a snack packed with more strawberries ... she says the damages exceed $5 million and also wants to see Pop-Tarts labeled more accurately.