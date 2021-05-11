DeAndre Hopkins Launching Cereal Line For Great Cause ... 'DeAndre's HOP BOX!!!'

The best wide receiver in the NFL could be the best at the breakfast game now too ... 'cause TMZ Sports has confirmed DeAndre Hopkins is getting his own cereal box!!!

... and, it's all for a great cause!!

Troy Witt, a rep for PLB Sports & Entertainment (the same people who helped create Flutie Flakes!), tells us the company is in the process of launching a cereal for the Cardinals star called "DeAndre's HOP BOX."

The sweet treat will be Honey Nut Cheerios style ... and will release online and in local Arizona Fry's grocery stores sometime in August.

But, the best part of it? Witt tells us a portion of the proceeds from the cereal will go toward the S.M.O.O.O.T.H. Foundation, a charity set up by DeAndre and his mom, Sabrina Greenlee, to help survivors of domestic violence.

"DHop's Hop Box will be unlike any athlete cereal before it," Witt says. "DeAndre helped curate this box in a way that only he can by blending football, fashion, and family. We’re proud to be working with him!”

We're told the cover of the box will feature Hopkins, while one of the side panels will have a nod to DeAndre's famous TD celebrations with his mother.

Witt says the back of the box, meanwhile, will feature a color-in style design that fans can win autographs and more from for unique creations.