'AGT: Extreme' Contestant Jonathan Goodwin Breaks Silence On Horrific Accident

Jonathan Goodwin has a long road to recovery since the accident on "AGT: Extreme" that almost killed him ... but for now, he's thankful to be alive.

Goodwin just broke his silence from his Georgia hospital bed, striking a funny pose and showing off a bandaged hand as well as cuts and burns on his face. Alluding to his career as a stuntman, Goodwin says, "You can't say you don't get out what you put in."

He then went on to thank people from around the world for their "astonishing" support since his accident as well as his fiancee, Amanda, family and loved ones.

Speaking directly to his horrifying accident, Goodwin says, "I have been to the very brink and dodged the worst that a human being can, without fear…because I was protected by love. Love is all you need, so make sure you get some, cos its good s***."

TMZ broke the story, Goodwin nearly lost his life on the 'AGT' set after a stunt where he was supposed to free himself from restraints before cars swinging on either side of him collided and exploded. He fell 40 feet to the ground and landed on his head. At the time of the accident, those on set believed Goodwin was dead.

Clearly, Goodwin knows just how lucky he was to survive, saying, "nanana boo boo" to death!