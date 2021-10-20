Candace Parker 'Absolutely' In G.W.O.A.T Conversation, Says Vivica A. Fox

Play video content TMZSports.com

Watch out Diana Taurasi, there's another G.W.O.A.T in town -- so says Vivica A. Fox, who tells TMZ Sports Candace Parker should absolutely be in the conversation of being WNBA's best ever.

The Phoenix Mercury superstar was voted the greatest (by fans) before Game 1 of the WNBA Finals last week ... and four games later, lost the championship to Parker and the Chicago Sky.

Fox -- a HUGE hoops fan -- kept a close eye on the series, of course ... so we had to ask for her take on the end result.

"It was a unbelievable series," Fox said. "They were down by 14 in the 4th and seeing them comeback was absolutely amazing."

The award-winning actress -- who's also an L.A. Sparks sponsor -- is a huge CP fan ... and with Parker winning her 2nd title in two different cities (LA in 2016 and now Chicago), we asked if she should be considered the best.

"Oh my goodness, absolutely! Congratulations Candace!" Fox said, "We're very proud of you here in L.A. We miss you."

BTW -- CP has a ton of accolades -- Finals MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, 6-time All-Star, 2-time Olympic gold medalist and first female to dunk twice in an NCAA game.

Of course, the most recent accomplishment is winning Chicago its first WNBA title -- something Chi-town's own Chance the Rapper has vowed to commemorate with a tattoo.

"It warms my heart to see how much the men have come out to support female sports now," Fox said about the upcoming ink.

"From Chris Paul for Phoenix Mercury to Chance the Rapper in Chicago that's what I've been pushing for."