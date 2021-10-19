Chicago Sky Troll Diana Taurasi By Bringing Broken Door To Title Parade

The Chicago Sky beat Diana Taurasi on Sunday and then they beat down her psyche on Tuesday -- trolling the hell out of the hooper by bringing the door she allegedly broke to their WNBA championship parade.

Taurasi was reportedly so pissed about losing the Finals to the Sky over the weekend, she launched a physical assault on a door in the Chicago arena, nearly breaking it in half.

Diana Taurasi used the @PhoenixMercury’s final media availability to set the record straight on alleged locker room door incident. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/R6aI5F0YwQ — Girls Talk Sports TV (@GrlsTalkSports_) October 19, 2021 @GrlsTalkSports_

The Mercury star didn't want to comment on the alleged incident in a meeting with reporters this week -- saying only, "There was a lot of doors in there" -- but the Sky made sure the storyline wasn't forgotten regardless.

Yeah, that’s the door Diana Taurasi allegedly broke at Wintrust. pic.twitter.com/hI5inu0fZM — Maggie Hendricks (@maggiehendricks) October 19, 2021 @maggiehendricks

The team brought the broken door with them on the stage just behind their DJ, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, showing it off to all the fans that came out to celebrate the Sky's title.

Petty, sure ... but ya gotta admit, it is a perfect troll job.

⁦@chancetherapper⁩ proudly holds the ⁦@chicagosky⁩ WNBA Championship trophy! Ready to celebrate as they head into Pritzker Pavilion at Millenium Park

⁦@nbcchicago⁩ pic.twitter.com/qFQcC1aXwV — Kate Chappell (@kchappellnews) October 19, 2021 @kchappellnews

The Sky's players, meanwhile, are doing more than just rubbin' salt in Taurasi's wounds -- they're currently on buses partying in the streets of Chicago ... with Chance the Rapper!