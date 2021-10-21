nZo, FKA Enzo Amore, Is Returning To Wrestling Ring, Signs On For MLW Show

Play video content TMZSports.com

nZo, formerly Enzo Amore, is returning to the ring years after parting ways with WWE, telling TMZ Sports he's performing at an upcoming MLW show ... and he doesn't want it to be a one-time appearance.

"Is MLW gonna be a one-off? Absolutely not. Line 'em up and knock 'em down," nZo tells us.

The 34-year-old says he's signed on to wrestle at MLW (Major League Wrestling) Fusion Alpha on November 6 in Philadelphia. The event will air on TV at a later date.

Of course, Amore was a big star in WWE ... linking up with Big Cass to form one of the most successful tag teams of the decade. Amore was released by WWE in 2018.

Even though his split with WWE ended less than ideally, nZo says he's grateful for his time with Vince McMahon's company.

"I have nothing but good things to say about the opportunity I was given [in WWE] because without it, I don't know where I'd be."

Since parting ways, the wrestler has occasionally worked local shows ... while also creating music. But, this is the first time the wrestler will be back on television.

nZo left us with the following message for the MLW roster.

"Now it's time for me to get in the ring with real competition and beat the hell outta them. I'm not playing games. If you can beat me up, then do it. I'm standing in from of you, I'm in the ring."