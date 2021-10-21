Leslie Jordan Conflicted Over Dave Chappelle Special and Netflix Controversy
10/21/2021 6:53 AM PT
Leslie Jordan is visibly conflicted over the conflict raging at Netflix over Dave Chappelle's latest special.
We got Leslie Wednesday at Reagan National Airport in D.C., and he said right out of the gate he has conflicting loyalties ... he's both a comedian and a strong supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.
Leslie feels good comedy must have a subversive element, but at the same time, it shouldn't be designed to hurt people's feelings.
You see his mind at work as he navigates the controversy. He ultimately concludes Chappelle crossed the line because of the impact it had on the trans community ... a community that has been misunderstood and marginalized for decades.
As we reported, there was a walkout over at Netflix Wednesday to protest the CEO's decision to keep Chappelle's special on the menu.
As for Leslie ... he seems to think Chappelle is different from other comedians. The question ... what exactly does that mean?