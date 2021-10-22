NBA YoungBoy Getting Released From Custody

NBA YoungBoy is about to get out of jail as he awaits trial in his federal weapons case ... TMZ has learned.

The rapper's attorneys, Drew Findling and Andre Belanger, tell us bail has finally been set for YoungBoy, but he has not yet been released. The judge gave him two options -- put up $1.5 million worth of property or $500k cash.

TMZ broke the story ... YoungBoy was busted in Los Angeles back in March on a federal warrant, with the FBI taking him into custody using a K-9 unit after he allegedly attempted to evade a traffic stop.

After the L.A. arrest, YoungBoy was transported to Louisiana and booked into a jail in St. Martin Parish, where he's remained behind bars.

NBA YoungBoy was previously indicted by a grand jury on charges of possessing a firearm as a felon and possessing a firearm not registered to him. The indictment came 12 days before he was busted in Cali.