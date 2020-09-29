NBA YoungBoy Arrested on Drug Charges in Louisiana

NBA YoungBoy was sitting in a jail cell this week after getting arrested for drugs in his Louisiana hometown.

The rapper was booked Monday night by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office on 3 separate drug charges -- possession of schedule I drugs, manufacturing/distributing a schedule II drug, and manufacturing/distributing schedule IV drugs.

It's unclear exactly what specific drugs he allegedly had, but If any or all of the charges stick ... YoungBoy could be facing several years in prison.

It's unclear what led to his arrest, but a video posted to social media claiming to have captured the run-in with cops indicates it could've been a raid of some sort -- as YoungBoy was reportedly one of several people swept up and taken away in cuffs.