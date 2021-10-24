Brian Laundrie's Family to Skip Funeral, Opting for Cremation

Brian Laundrie will not be laid to rest with a traditional funeral -- what's left of his body will be incinerated, and held onto privately by his family ... TMZ has confirmed.

The Laundries' attorney, Steve Bertolino, says that, yes, Brian's parents are planning on skipping a casket-style service ... and going straight for cremation. The ashes will be given to Chris and Roberta Laundrie once the authorities are done examining his remains.

Flowers are delivered to Brian Laundrie’s parents. This local florists reaction to everything, “it’s sad.” He’s expecting to deliver more arrangements here later today. pic.twitter.com/Nc9HPEjOUL — #JusticeForGabbyPetito 🙏 (@mark_riedle) October 23, 2021 @mark_riedle

What they do with that afterward is anyone's guess -- but one thing is clear ... they won't be holding any type of public gathering or remembrance, and probably for good reason,

Fact is ... there've been nonstop protesters and media outlets outside their home for weeks on end now -- blaring megaphones, leaving items on their property, creating makeshift memorials and other activity ... all in the name of Gabby Petito, who was murdered.

Chris Laundrie put up new “no trespassing signs” this morning.



While getting his mail, a photographer told Chris, “I’m sorry for your loss,” and Chris thanked him. He has also picked up several flower deliveries. pic.twitter.com/XagG7J4Eis — Audrey Conklin (@audpants) October 23, 2021 @audpants

Cops have been called out several times of late, and have even told protesters (in some instances) to settle down. You can tell it's getting on the Laundries' nerves -- Brian's father nailed in a sign on his front lawn this weekend, which said "No Trespassing."

If they held a service of some sort ... it would almost certainly be protested to some degree -- which would be awkward, to say the least. Still, it appears some have sympathy for Brian's parents ... as it looks like they've been getting flower arrangements sent to their home since Brian was confirmed dead last week.

Play video content Fox 13 Tampa Bay

As we reported ... his belongings were found at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, FL -- not far from where he lived. The feds said they hadn't discovered him sooner because a large part of that area had been underwater until recently. Of course, they only revisited the site after word from his parents they'd be doing just that.