Kim Kardashian Trespasser Arrested Outside Home Despite Restraining Order

Kim Kardashian's got more problems with the man who allegedly sent her a package containing a diamond ring and Plan B ... we're told he showed up at her home again.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police were called to Kim's home in the San Fernando Valley early Tuesday morning after security at her gated community detained a man for trespassing.

According to new legal docs ... Nicholas Costanza, who Kim claims is the person who shipped Plan B pills and an engagement ring to her home earlier this year, is accused of harassing Kim and threatening her and her family.

We're told he was arrested Tuesday morning and booked ... and now he's been hit with a felony stalking charge because Kim has a restraining order against him.