CBJ Player Claims Stars Fan Taunted Him Over Matiss Kivlenieks Death, Team Investigating

CBJ's Elvis Merzlikins Stars Fan Taunted Me Over Teammate's Death ... Team Investigating
10/26/2021 9:10 AM PT
Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins says a Dallas Stars fan crossed the line before Monday night's game ... claiming he was taunted over the death of his teammate Matiss Kivlenieks -- and now the team is investigating.
Merzlikins -- who was friends with Kivlenieks before his tragic passing in July -- says he was walking out of the tunnel before taking the ice in Columbus when a fan in a Stars sweater started heckling him.
The 27-year-old addressed the incident with reporters after the 4-1 win, saying he truly believes the nasty remark resulted in karma on the ice.
"I was expecting a shutout because I believe in karma," Merzlikins said. "There are some stupid people in this world. It was really bad what happened in the tunnel when I was walking out. There was a fan from Dallas who (provoked) me about Matiss."
"After the first period, the three posts that I got, I really believed in karma. I saw that he was really there."
Merzlikins says he did not respond to the fan or get upset over the comment ... adding, "stupid people don't really come in my head."
The Jackets and Nationwide Arena security are now reportedly on the hunt to track down the fan behind the taunting ... and when they find him, we're sure a punishment will follow.