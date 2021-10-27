'Rust' Investigators Press Conference on Alec Baldwin Shooting, Watch Live Stream

Play video content

The local sheriff and D.A. investigating the fatal shooting on Alec Baldwin's "Rust" movie set are speaking for the first time about the case ... and TMZ is streaming live.

Santa Fe County Sheriff, Adan Mendoza, and Santa Fe District Attorney, Mary Carmack-Altwies, will be in front of cameras at 12 PM ET to discuss the probe and potentially answer questions.

The tragic shooting remains an open investigation. So far, no one has been criminally charged, but the D.A. has said they haven't ruled that out yet.

As you know, Alec pulled the trigger, firing the fatal live round of ammunition that killed director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, and injured director, Joel Souza.

Assistant director Dave Halls handed Alec the weapon used in the scene, and told him it was a "cold gun" ... meaning it was not loaded. Clearly, it had not been adequately inspected beforehand. As we first told you, some crew members were using the same gun for target practice with real bullets.

The movie's chief electrician, Serge Svetnoy, recently shared what he says is the last photo of Hutchins on set, and he's blaming her death on Halls and the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.