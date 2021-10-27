Michael Myers Accused of Being Homophobic in New 'Halloween' Movie

Psychopathic serial killer Michael Myers might have more issues than just his penchant for murder -- apparently, the internet is gravely concerned about his bigotry against gay people.

This is actually a thing ... the latest iteration of the masked madman is being accused by some Twitter truthers of being homophobic for offing a same-sex couple in the new "Halloween Kills" movie ... which just came out about a week or so ago.

Granted, some of these tweets were likely done in jest, but it's hard to tell who means what. Point is, people have written the words -- which is sorta outrageous in and of itself.

One person writes, "HALLOWEEN KILLS WAS SO GOOD BUT WHY DID MICHAEL HAVE TO KILL THE ONE GAY COUPLE... MICHAEL MYERS IS HOMOPHOBIC CONFIRMED."

If you haven't seen it yet ... there's a middle-aged gay couple depicted for a good portion of the flick who are now living in Myers' childhood home. He eventually breaks in and murks 'em both, in pretty brutal fashion too. In the end, MM lays their bodies next to each other.

While many appreciated the representation, others appear to have been offended by these two guys being among the body count. There've also been a few articles and op-eds written on the matter -- and despite most who acknowledge it as silly ... some are pointing out "The Shape" may, in fact, not be as progressive as some of his counterparts.

Take Chucky the killer doll, for example, who's got a new series out where he acknowledges a "child" of his who's gender fluid (yes, that's Canon). Many in the LGBT community praised the showrunners for including it in the storyline, and for Chucky showing empathy to it.

By that rationale, some feel Myers could be a little more open-minded as to whom he targets ... but frankly, he's an equal opportunity slasher, as proven in the movie itself.

Dude literally kills everyone in his path -- Black people, gay people, young and old ... and any gender. He even executes first-responders -- also seen in the film -- which is something that was also in debate of late, and addressed by the man behind the mask himself.