'Nightmare On Elm Street' House For Sale Until Halloween

A piece of horror movie history is on the market -- the famous home from the Wes Craven classic, "A Nightmare on Elm Street" -- and Freddy Krueger is trying to help seal the deal.

The house and its iconic facade from the horror flick are listed for $3,250,000 ... and offers are being accepted through the end of Halloween. It's pretty funny, the folks trying to sell the home are going all-in on its association with the horror flick, with someone in a Freddy Krueger costume taking photos doing chores around the property.

The estate, located in the historic Spaulding Square neighborhood in Los Angeles, comes with 3 bedrooms in the 2-story main home and it's got walnut floors, a master suite, an open kitchen, patios, terraces and a bunch of French doors.

The place is decked out with a pool, citrus trees and a detached guesthouse with a covered patio and its own kitchen.

While the home is famous for appearing in 'Nightmare on Elm Street,' it's also been used in TV commercials and print ads.