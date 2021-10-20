'Nightmare On Elm Street' House For Sale Until Halloween
10/20/2021 3:33 PM PT
A piece of horror movie history is on the market -- the famous home from the Wes Craven classic, "A Nightmare on Elm Street" -- and Freddy Krueger is trying to help seal the deal.
The house and its iconic facade from the horror flick are listed for $3,250,000 ... and offers are being accepted through the end of Halloween. It's pretty funny, the folks trying to sell the home are going all-in on its association with the horror flick, with someone in a Freddy Krueger costume taking photos doing chores around the property.
The estate, located in the historic Spaulding Square neighborhood in Los Angeles, comes with 3 bedrooms in the 2-story main home and it's got walnut floors, a master suite, an open kitchen, patios, terraces and a bunch of French doors.
The place is decked out with a pool, citrus trees and a detached guesthouse with a covered patio and its own kitchen.
While the home is famous for appearing in 'Nightmare on Elm Street,' it's also been used in TV commercials and print ads.
Heather T. Roy and Learka Bosnak of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.