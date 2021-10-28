Klay Thompson Rocks #77 Jackie Moon Jersey At Practice After NBA 75th Team Snub

Play video content Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson won’t let people forget that he was left off the NBA’s 75th-Anniversary team any time soon ... 'cause he showed up to the Warriors practice rocking a #77 Jackie Moon jersey!!

Remember, Klay said he was going to channel Will Ferrell's "Semi-Pro" character this season ... saying, "We goin full Jackie Moon this year."

While Moon sports #33, Klay repped #77, which he's been trolled with after being left off the NBA's 75th-anniversary team.

Thompson wasn’t pleased when the list (which had 76 players due to a tie) dropped at the beginning of the season ... saying, "Maybe I'm just naïve in my ability to play basketball, but in my head, I'm TOP 75 of all time."

Thompson has a reason to be pissed -- he's a 3-time champ, 5-time All-Star, holds the record for most points in a quarter, the most 3 pointers made in a game and is tied for most 3-pointers made in a single playoff (98) with his teammate, Stephen Curry.

Despite his beef with the list, that didn’t stop his teammates -- Curry and Draymond Green -- from having fun at his expense.

Steph and Dray left a #77 jersey with Thompson on the back in Klay’s locker as the Dubs prepared for practice earlier this week … and Klay, being the good sport that he is, decided to roll with the joke.