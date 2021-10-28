NBA's P.J. Tucker Warms Up In Ultra-Rare Eminem Jordan 4s, Listed At $25k!

P.J. Tucker's insane shoe collection ain't just for show ... 'cause the NBA forward sported some ultra-rare kicks during pregame warm-ups this week -- and they're worth $25k!!!

Sneaker fanatics went CRAZY when they noticed Tucker rocking the Jordan 4 retro Eminem Carhartts before going up against the Brooklyn Nets in the Barclays Center ... and it's for good reason.

P.J. Tucker wearing the Air Jordan 4 “Eminem Carhartt” in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/zp6XOKl454 — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) October 27, 2021 @brkicks

These specific shoes are NOT easy to get -- when the Black Chromes were released in 2015, they were made exclusively for Eminem's family and friends.

And, according to top sneaker sites, Stock X, GOAT and Flight Club, these limited kicks have a price tag of $25,000!

One fan even joked about it ... saying, "Mans is warming up in shoes worth college tuition."

BTW -- that $25k price is for a size 7 and 8 in men ... Tucker wears a size 14, so he might've put up more $$ for his pair. That, or he has the best hookup in the game.

Jordan brand did make an additional 10 that were auctioned to the public via eBay -- and Em donated one pair in 2020 to raise money for a COVID-19 relief fund.