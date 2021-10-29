'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Undergoes Another Surgery ... After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan was back in the operating room on Friday ... the WWE legend had yet another surgery -- this time after he revealed he's been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The former wrestler and his family spelled everything out on his social media page this week ... announcing in a video on Thursday that doctors had recently found cancer in his body.

Play video content 10/28/21

"It's been going on for a couple months now," Duggan said, "and [my wife] Debra and I have been living with it and getting ready, but reality is here."

Duggan said he went down to Charleston, SC on Friday to have a procedure done to try to help eradicate the disease ... and, fortunately, Duggan's family said everything went well and the 67-year-old is now recovering.

"Jim's surgery went as planned," Duggan's family said. "He is resting comfortably now. Thank you for your prayers, good vibes and well wishes. Please continue them as he continues to heal."

As we previously reported, Duggan just had surgery less than two weeks ago ... though it's unclear if it was related to the cancer or for another issue.

Duggan has battled health problems in the past ... back in 2018, he spent time in the ICU suffering from heart issues -- but he recovered from that a short time later and thanked doctors for it all.

Duggan is one of the best wrestlers of all time and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.