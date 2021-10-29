Master P Says No 'Rust' Accident on His Sets, Learned Safety in 'The Hood'

Play video content TMZ.com

Master P has worked on a lot of movie and music video sets using guns and without accidents ... and he credits growing up in the hood as a reason they've been so safe.

We got MP at LAX Thursday and asked about the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust." He says he's actually crossed paths with Hutchins before ... she worked as a cinematographer on his movie "I Got The Hook-Up 2."

P joined the chorus of people saying the gun should have been thoroughly checked before it was handed over to Alec Baldwin ... something that was not done. He also blames producers and Baldwin, saying pretty much everyone was responsible, and producers can't escape blame by claiming they were in the dark.

Play video content TMZ.com