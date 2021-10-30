'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley Breaks Silence After Home Invasion

Play video content TMZ.com

Dorit Kemsley says she and her family have stepped up security at their home since the scary home invasion that nearly cost her life -- but that home may be in their rearview soon.

We got the 'RHOBH' star Friday night with her husband, Paul, and some friends ... and she actually opened up a bit about the ordeal. Check out what she has to say -- it sounds like her family is taking immediate measures to make sure this never happens again.

Watch ... Dorit says they have since gotten a 24-hour security detail at their house, and that appears to be new -- because she tells us she was alone when this break-in occurred.

Play video content TMZ.com

She also tells us that their children -- who were also in the house at the time -- were her top priority and the only thing on her mind. As for whether they'll move or not, she doesn't reveal her cards here, but later on ... her husband did.

PK says they, indeed, are considering getting the hell outta Dodge -- but wouldn't disclose where exactly they might be looking to move next. Probably safer that way, frankly. He also says there's no leads on the cops' side as for who might've pulled this heist off.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

There's also this ... we asked Dorit if she felt posting online may have possibly contributed to her being targeted, and she says possibly. It seems like she'll be taking that into consideration going forward.