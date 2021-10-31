Halloween Parties 2021, Celebrity Costumes Were Strictly Rated PG

Big Hollywood Halloween bashes Saturday night ... and most of the celebs stuck to tried-and-true costumes.

LeBron James killed it as Freddy Krugger, right?

There were various other parties as well, but all of the costumes were PG Halloween. Not so much over at the TMZ office Friday ... where several of us may have crossed the line!

Paris Hilton dressed up as Cinderella, Justin Bieber was a teddy bear, Dove Cameron played The Joker, and Jamie Foxx was a Gremlin. And, then there's Joe and Sophie who came as Paolo and Isabella from "The Lizzie McGuire Movie," and Emma Roberts who came as clown Hannah Stocking.