Robert Englund on What Should Happen to 'Elm Street' House for Sale

Whoever buys the "Nightmare on Elm Street" house is gonna have a helluva headache on their hands -- so says Freddy Krueger himself!

We got Robert Englund at LAX, and sure enough ... the iconic horror actor weighed in on the fact that the L.A.-area home they used to shoot scenes in the OG flick is hitting the market for a pretty penny -- around $3.2 million.

Check out how RE feels about it ... first, he tells us the crib actually served a great purpose off camera -- financially speaking -- so the new owner(s) will have that cool little nugget of history to hang their hat, on top of the already-sweet movie heritage.

As far as who Rob thinks the house should go to -- he's pretty jokey about it, saying that perhaps Jason Voorhees or Pinhead would fit right into the neighborhood.

On a more serious note, though, Mr. Englund does acknowledge the people who scoop this property up will likely have to deal with adoring fans ... perhaps for the worse. Fact is, it's a very well-known house, and Robert seems to think there'll be gawkers far and wide.

He's probably not wrong here -- but we imagine whoever throws down for the place is anticipating that, and may well even enjoy it.

One last question for Robert here -- would the house best be suited for renovation, like the 'Brady Bunch' home??? He does believe reality TV would work ... but for a different franchise.