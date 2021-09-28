Freddy Krueger’s Glove, Michael Myers’ Mask Hit Auction Block

Here's a scary-good deal ... Freddy Krueger's famed razor glove and Michael Myers' mask can be yours, if you're willing to go all out for a costume.

The folks over at Prop Store are about to hold an auction for some of the most iconic horror movie props ever made -- more than 1,000 pieces of film and TV memorabilia that could haul in up to $7.6 million.

There's no doubt about it ... Freddy Krueger's razor finger glove from "A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors" should see heavy bidding. It's estimated to bring in anywhere from $27,600 to as much as $41,400.

Same goes for Michael Myers' mask from "Halloween: Resurrection" -- the 8th film in that franchise.

Not down for the gory glove or frightening mask? There's some other cool stuff too. Like the "Elf" costume Will Ferrell wore in the 2003 classic. There's also the Hogwarts Student Gryffindor House robe from "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2." That robe could fetch as much as $21,000.

There's pretty much something for everybody here. Like Batman's sonar batsuit display from "Batman Forever." The auction folks expect it could fetch just over $82,000.

Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man costume from "Spider-Man 3" is also available ... and it's expected to haul in around $70k.

The bad news is winning bidders will have to wait until next Halloween to show off, because the auction doesn't go down until November 9-11.