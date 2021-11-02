Britney Spears' Lawyer Demands Answers from Jamie Over Bedroom Listening Device

Britney Spears' lawyer says Jamie Spears has done an about-face -- now urging the judge to end the conservatorship -- to save his own hide from what might come out in a deposition.

Mathew Rosengart filed legal docs essentially calling out Jamie, arguing he's done a reversal over the conservatorship for selfish reasons. He suggests Jamie is trying to immediately end the 13-year-running conservatorship to avoid answering questions under oath ... in particular allegations he bugged his daughter's bedroom.

In the docs, Rosengart is demanding "all documents and communications relating to any recording or listening device in the home or bedroom of Britney Jean Spears, including all documents and communications relating to the decision to place any such recording or listening device and the records of any such recording."

One of Britney Spears’ former security is speaking out and sharing EVIDENCE that they asked him to delete in tonight’s “Controlling Britney Spears” documentary #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/dg2VeaMr3N — Britney Stan 💍 (@BritneyTheStan) September 24, 2021 @BritneyTheStan

Rosengart is also demanding "all documents and communications relating to the electronic surveillance, monitoring, cloning, or recording of the activity of Britney Jean Spears' personal telephone, including but not limited to the surveillance, monitoring, cloning, icloud mirroring, or recording of calls, emails, text messages, internet browser use or history, and social media use or direct messages on social media."

As for Jamie's deposition, Rosengart cites an email dated October 22 from Jamie's new lawyer, which says, "As far as Jamie is concerned, the conservatorship is done and can be terminated immediately ... So it is said in no uncertain terms my client has no interest in continuing the conservatorship and I will join in any effort to terminate immediately ..."