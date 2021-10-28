Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Jokes About Surviving Off Stimulus Checks

Play video content TMZ.com

Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari certainly has a sense of humor when it comes to his financial situation compared to his bride-to-be ... saying his new movie role might help him get out of the dumps.

We got Sam leaving Bristol Farms in West Hollywood Thursday, and congratulated him on his new gig, a project with Mel Gibson. Asghari, obviously excited about the opportunity, tells us he loves working, and jokes he can't survive off stimulus checks ... so the film money will help him there.

Play video content SEPTEMBER 2021 @britneyspears / Instagram

Of course, Britney's worth an estimated $60 million, and from what we're told, Sam spends most of his time at her Thousand Oaks mansion. Not to mention, he's always by her side in private jets and on elaborate vacations ... so the guy isn't hurting that much.

It's not the first time Asghari has made light of his financial situation, when the couple first announced they were getting hitched, Britney fans flooded Spears' social media advising her to get a prenup.

Sam clearly saw all of the comments, because he joked the couple was getting an iron clad prenup to protect his Jeep and shoe collection.