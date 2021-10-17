Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Have a Blast Riding a Motorcycle

Play video content @samasghari / Instagram

Britney Spears had a blast Saturday night riding a motorcycle with her fiance, Sam Asghari.

Britney seemed super happy as she returned home from their ride. That said, she's been warning her fam she may put them on blast soon, as the conservatorship appears to be winding down to an end after 13 years.

She posted ... "Lord have mercy on my family's souls if I ever do an interview!!!" As you know, Britney feels abandoned by her entire family, which she says has leached off of her for decades.

What's interesting ... what Britney will do once the conservatorship ends. She's understandably scared, because she's been under the thumb of the conservatorship for the majority of her adult life. She says "I'll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I'm in… and now that it's here I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake!!"

Britney went on ... "For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end… and it never did!!! I worked so hard but now that it's here and getting closer and closer to ending I'm very happy but there's a lot of things that scare me."

Britney also gave her fans a heads up, that she'll be taking a break from social media ... "I won't be posting as much in a world where it's our liberty to be free, it's a shame!!! I started experiencing that when I got the keys to my car for the first time 4 months ago and it's been 13 years!!!!"

There's definitely a measure of bitterness ... "I haven't done anything to be treated the way I have for the past 13 years!!! I'm disgusted with the system and wish I lived in another country!!!"