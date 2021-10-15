Britney Spears Says Family Should Be Scared If She Gives Interviews

Britney Spears is sending a thinly veiled warning to her father and the rest of her family ... she says they should be worried about what she might say about them to the media.

Britney just opened up a bit about how her life is now that she can see the light at the end of her conservatorship tunnel ... and she didn't have a lot of nice things to say about her relatives.

The singer says ... "Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview!!!"

She adds ... "I haven't done anything to be treated the way I have for the past 13 years" ... and says she's "disgusted with the system and wish I lived in another country!!!"

Britney says she's been waiting a long time for her freedom and now that the conservatorship is in the final stages, she's "scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake!!!"

It sounds like the prospect of ending the conservatorship was dangled in front of her for a long time ... she says she was "always told if I succeeded at things, it could end … and it never did!!!"

Britney says she's celebrating Christmas early, and it looks like she already has a Christmas tree in the same living room where she usually records herself dancing.

It's not even Halloween yet, but Britney's reasoning goes like this ... "I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea … and it’s no secret that I’ve been through it in the past … so I might have to do things a little differently from now on!!!"

Britney's also confirming what we first told you ... she's got no plans to perform and says she's "staying clear of the business ... which is why this is so very confusing for me!!!"