Cleveland Guardians Remove Giant 'Indians' Sign ... From Progressive Field

The Cleveland Guardians are continuing to take steps toward moving on from their past ... beginning the process of removing a huge "Indians" sign from Progressive Field on Tuesday.

The giant, 80-foot aluminum logo has been at the venue since 1994 ... but as the team transitions away from its old name, crews have now begun the teardown of the script imagery.

Workers started with the top of the I, carefully removing it with the help of cranes and cables. The rest of the sign is expected to come down later this week.

The team is trying to replace it with a new "Guardians" sign for the 2022 season.

As we previously reported, Cleveland's MLB team moved on from its former nickname after it had been seen as divisive and offensive to Indigenous people for years.

In July, the team announced it would be switching to the "Guardians" -- a nod to the "guardians of traffic" on the city's Hope Memorial Bridge.