James Harden Helps Paint NYC Playground, Offers Inspiring Words To Kids

James Harden gave a group of NYC kids a day they'll never forget Monday ... showing up to a Harlem playground to help them paint -- and providing words of encouragement.

Harden teamed up with Publicolor -- a not-for-profit youth development org. for at-risk and low-income NYC students -- for the gesture ... and pics from the event show it was all awesome.

The Beard helped paint walls -- using all of his 6-foot-5 frame to splash on swaths of yellow and blue -- and he also posed for a ton of pics with the kids as well.

The NBA star told media members on the scene that he was able to deliver inspiring messages too ... saying he told the group, "Keep pushing. Every day isn't going to be perfect. We all have bad days. We all have days where it's not great. We're human."

Harden added, "And as long as they can get that at a young age and keep pushing and keep fighting and stay focused on school and taking care of their families, good things will happen."

Publicolor’s founder Ruth Lande Shuman praised Harden for coming out ... while the org. also tweeted a giant thank you to the Nets guard for showing up.

"We had such a great time with you today!" Publicolor officials said. "Thank you so much for helping us transform PS 149 in Harlem!