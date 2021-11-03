Hollywood Turns Out for Gucci Love Parade Show, Celebs Walk Runway

Some of L.A.'s biggest stars walked the runway for Gucci -- on Hollywood Blvd., no less -- but even more of them were front and center to watch 'em step in the name of fashion.

A gaggle of A-listers showed up en masse Tuesday to take in the Gucci Love Parade fashion show ... which actually topped some of the industry's top talent (movie and music-wise, that is) to model their getups -- including people like Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Phoebe Bridgers and others.

Based on these photos of them cruising on stars along the Hollywood Walk of Fame ... you might say they were natural fits, and very much so in their element.

The whole theme for this show, BTW, is the "dream factory" that is Tinseltown ... and the outfits reflect that. Very colorful and pretty dreamy at first glance -- especially when seen on some of the most famous faces around.