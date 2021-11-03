Influencer Nenobia Washington Appears To Have Fallen To Her Death

Influencer Nenobia Washington, also known as "The Queen of Brooklyn," appears to have fallen to her death from a building ... at least that's what the police investigation's turned up so far.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police and paramedics responded around 7:40 PM Saturday and found Nenobia unconscious and unresponsive in front of an NYC building.

We're told she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Our sources say the preliminary investigation revealed Nenobia's injuries appear indicative of a fall from an elevated position, and it's believed she intentionally jumped from 6 stories up, but the investigation is ongoing and the Medical Examiner has not yet determined the official cause of death.

Our hearts are with BKTIDALWAVE and her family today. Rest In Peace to The Queen of Brooklyn. — TIDAL (@TIDAL) October 31, 2021 @TIDAL

Nenobia's baby daddy, David Jackson, tells TMZ ... he was told she fell from a window, but the family has gotten varying accounts about what happened from people who claimed to have witnessed the incident.

While there were reports Nenobia went missing before her death, Jackson tells us she talked to their son, Tyeleck, the night before her death and she was never missing.

Nenobia, who went viral after a 2015 interview with HotNewHipHop, will be remembered in a private ceremony and public memorial in New York, where fans can drop by and pay respects.

A GoFundMe to crowdsource for her memorial service has raised $28,000 and counting ... and Jackson says any leftover funds will help take care of the kid.

Nenobia was only 38.