Jon Moxley Entering Rehab For Alcohol, AEW President Says

Jon Moxley is stepping away from the squared-circle to face his battle with addiction head-on -- the wrestling star is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program.

AEW President Tony Khan made the announcement late Tuesday night ... saying the former WWE champion gave him permission to share the news.

"Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family," Khan said. "We all stand with him and (his wife) Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery."

"Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can."

Khan added ... "I’m proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I’m also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring."

Moxley -- known as Dean Ambrose from 2011 to 2019 -- joined AEW in 2019 ... winning the world championship.

Moxley recently opened up about his struggles with drugs in his new book ... saying he has experienced smoking crack.

He was slated for a big match against Orange Cassidy on Wednesday as part of the world title eliminator tournament.