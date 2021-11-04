Ron Burgundy's Undies, Jen Aniston's 'Friends' Clothes & More Up for Auction
11/4/2021 12:50 AM PT
If Hollywood memorabilia's your thing -- don't miss this chance to bid on relics from 'Anchorman,' 'Friends' and a George Clooney watch ... all in the name of helping vets.
Indeed, the cause is a great one. A nonprofit called Homes for Our Troops is holding its 5th annual Veteran's Day Celebrity Auction starting Nov. 4 and running through the 14th ... and they've got some neat stuff on the table here, which can technically be yours.
Among some of the coolest items ... Jockey briefs as seen on the set of "Anchorman 2," which are autographed by the great Will Ferrell himself. If you're not quite brave enough for that -- there's also something for 'Friends' lovers, especially fans of Rachel Green.
'Friends' autographed clothing from Jennifer Aniston's personal collection are also on the auction block.
There's more than just attire here though for bidding purposes ... other items that HFOT has in its collection this year include a "Suicide Squad" script signed by the cast, a special Snoopy watch from George Clooney's own collection, a guitar with Jon Bon Jovi's John Hancock on it ... and a WHOLE lot more.
All in all, we're talking upwards of 130 personalized items and experiences that can be yours to claim -- and of course, the money's going toward putting our brave men and women who've served into stable housing.
The event will be co-hosted by famous faces like Jake Tapper, Mindy Kaling, Wynonna Judd, Don Cheadle and others -- like we said, it all kicks off Nov. 4 right here. Don't miss out!