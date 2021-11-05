Yella Beezy Arrested on Sexual Assault, Gun Charges

Yella Beezy is in police custody in Texas, where he's been arrested on weapon and sexual assault charges ... TMZ has learned.

The rapper was busted Friday in Collin County, where he's currently in jail.

A law enforcement source tells TMZ … Beezy is behind bars after being booked on 3 different charges -- felony sexual assault, felony abandoned endangered child and misdemeanor unlawful carrying a weapon.

Yella Beezy is no stranger to getting in trouble in Texas ... this marks his third arrest in the Lone Star State this year alone.

TMZ broke the story ... YB was arrested back in August on weapons and drug charges, and the police say he was in possession of over 40 grams of a controlled substance plus a rifle and 4 handguns.