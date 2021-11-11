Ahmaud Arbery Defense Lawyer, We Don't Want More Black Pastors in Court

Play video content

The lawyer for defendant William 'Roddie' Bryan in the Ahmaud Arbery trial complained to the judge ... "black pastors" coming to court and sitting with the family is unfair.

Attorney Kevin Gough voiced his displeasure in open court after Rev. Al Sharpton showed up to sit with Arbery's family inside the courtroom.

Gough groused, "I've got nothing personally against Mr. Sharpton ... but if we're starting a precedent where we're gonna bring high-profile members of the African-American community into the courtroom to sit with the family during the trial in the presence of the jury, I believe that's intimidating and it's an attempt to consciously or unconsciously pressure or influence the jury."

And, he goes on ... " ... if their pastor is Al Sharpton right now, that's fine, but then that's it. We don't want any more black pastors coming in here. Jesse Jackson, whoever was in here earlier this week sitting with the victim's family trying to influence the jury in this case."

Attorney Ben Crump and I escorting Marcus Arbery, the father of Ahmaud Arbery, back into the courtroom.#McMichaelBryanTrial#AhmaudArbery#JusticeForAhmaud pic.twitter.com/T3Pwhbxuax — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) November 10, 2021 @TheRevAl

BTW ... Jesse Jackson was never in the courtroom. He may be referring to attorney Ben Crump, who was in court earlier in the week.

