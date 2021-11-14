Mr. T Says He Got the Vaccine Booster Shot, Still Playing It Safe
11/14/2021 10:50 AM PT
Mr. T seems to be going from the A-Team to the B-Team in this pandemic -- and "B" is for booster shot ... something the man says he's now happily been injected with.
The actor announced Saturday that he'd been inoculated anew with a new round of the vaccine -- taking to Twitter to write ... "I am Blessed and I am Thankful. I just got my Booster Vaccination shot. My arm is a little sore but no pain. I Pity Pain! Thanks again to all the Doctors and Nurses…"
He adds, "Even though I am fully vaccinated, I will still wear my mask and keep my distance, thank you. #SaturdayThoughts."
Now, there are two very different reactions to Mr. T coming out as pro-vaxx -- a good handful of folks are praising him, of course, and calling him a true inspiration and hero ... like he portrayed on screen for so many years (minus that one time from "Rocky III").
Even guys like Dan Rather are singing T's praises for putting out a good message.
Then again ... there are others responding far differently -- suggesting Mr. T is acting as a proxy for the U.S. government to push the vaccine, aka propaganda ... a term we've been seeing a lot lately from folks on the right, including politicians like Ted Cruz.
You'll remember ... Senator Cruz slammed Big Bird, of all
people puppets, after the Sesame Street denizen announced he, too, had been vaccinated -- which ticked off Cruz to no end.
Doesn't seem too many high-profile people have stepped to Mr. T like that just yet -- and probably for good reason ... he's more likely to bark back than BB is. Just saying!