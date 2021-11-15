Lamar Jackson Rocks $8,000 Gucci Fit For Louisville Ceremony

Play video content

Lamar Jackson was Gucci for his Louisville jersey retirement ceremony -- literally -- pullin' up in an $8,000 fit from the luxury line!

The 24-year-old QB was at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday to celebrate the retirement of his No. 8 jersey during the Louisville vs. Syracuse game ... and he clearly had his drip together.

"You guys have been with me every step of the way. I just can't thank you guys enough. I wouldn't want to go to any other school."@Lj_era8's full speech from today's ceremony.#GoCards pic.twitter.com/zw4aTKW8rf — Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) November 13, 2021 @GoCards

LJ was Gucci-ed out head-to-toe -- you can see the Baltimore Ravens star was wearing a huge, green nylon vest with a GG jacket and Gucci t-shirt underneath. He also had matching GG canvas jogging pants.

The quarterback made sure his kicks matched his Gucci theme too ... rockin' green and red White Tiger Ace sneakers.

In total, the whole fit cost over $8k!!

Here's a breakdown (per the Gucci site):

-Down padded nylon vest -- $2,500

-GG canvas jogging pants -- $1,020

-Music shirt -- $650

The GG jacket is listed for $3,405 elsewhere ... and the sneakers have been known to carry a price tag of $690 too.

Don't worry, the 2019 NFL MVP can splurge on the outfit since he's made over $9 million in his 4-year career ... and he's expected to ink a massive new contract soon.