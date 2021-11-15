Terrelle Pryor Rips 'Terrible' Jared Goff ... Kaepernick And I Would Be Better!!!

... Kaepernick And I Would Be Better!!!

Terrelle Pryor says Jared Goff is so bad ... he's convinced both he and Colin Kaepernick would be better options for the Lions right now.

The former wide receiver -- who began his career as a quarterback -- blasted the Detroit signal-caller in a now-deleted social media post, calling Goff straight-up "terrible."

"Myself and Kaepernick can go on field this second and do better," Pryor said.

The 32-year-old, who hasn't played in a regular-season game since 2018, unleashed the shade while Goff was struggling against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the eventual 16-16 tie at Heinz Field, Goff threw for just 114 yards ... and completed just 14 passes while taking 4 sacks.

"Jared Goff is terrible," Pryor said, adding the joke "(Charles Barkley voice)."

It doesn't seem Detroit is in any rush to sign either Pryor or Kaepernick to replace Goff -- but Lions head coach Dan Campbell has hinted the past few weeks a change at quarterback is a possibility.

As for Goff, he really doesn't have much ammo to fire back at Pryor with -- he's now 0-15-1 in games he's played without Sean McVay.