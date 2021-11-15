Terrelle Pryor Rips 'Terrible' Jared Goff, Kaepernick And I Would Be Better!
11/15/2021 6:03 AM PT
Terrelle Pryor says Jared Goff is so bad ... he's convinced both he and Colin Kaepernick would be better options for the Lions right now.
The former wide receiver -- who began his career as a quarterback -- blasted the Detroit signal-caller in a now-deleted social media post, calling Goff straight-up "terrible."
"Myself and Kaepernick can go on field this second and do better," Pryor said.
The 32-year-old, who hasn't played in a regular-season game since 2018, unleashed the shade while Goff was struggling against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In the eventual 16-16 tie at Heinz Field, Goff threw for just 114 yards ... and completed just 14 passes while taking 4 sacks.
"Jared Goff is terrible," Pryor said, adding the joke "(Charles Barkley voice)."
Woof, Jared Goff 🤦🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/swOOlNxIiW— Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) November 14, 2021 @Joe_Fann
It doesn't seem Detroit is in any rush to sign either Pryor or Kaepernick to replace Goff -- but Lions head coach Dan Campbell has hinted the past few weeks a change at quarterback is a possibility.
As for Goff, he really doesn't have much ammo to fire back at Pryor with -- he's now 0-15-1 in games he's played without Sean McVay.
And, you thought your Monday blues were rough.