Colin Kaepernick Rated Higher Than Justin Herbert In Madden 22

Colin Kaepernick hasn't played a single snap in the NFL since January 2017, but he's still a better QB than half the starters in the league ... this, according to the new Madden 22 ratings.

TMZ Sports has confirmed ... the 33-year-old ex-San Francisco 49ers star-turned-social justice icon is featured in the newest edition of the uber-popular EA Sports franchise ... and comes with an eye-popping 81 overall rating.

To compare, that's a higher rating than Los Angeles Chargers star signal-caller Justin Herbert, who just won Offensive Rookie of the Year with 4,336 passing yards, 31 TDs, 10 INTs and 230 rushing yards.

In Kap's best statistical year -- 2014 -- he threw for 3,369 yards, 19 TDs, 10 INTs and 639 rushing yards.

Kap's 81 rating is above Herbert (80), Kirk Cousins (79), Trevor Lawrence 78, Ben Roethlisberger (78), Joe Burrow (77) and Jared Goff (77).

While Kap's speed rating is NOT good -- he's at an 83, which is the same as Baker Mayfield-- he's in the top 10 for QB awareness with 87 ... ahead of guys like Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray.

Of course, there's a touchy history between Madden and Kap -- remember, his name was removed from Big Sean's "Big Bank" verse on the game's soundtrack in 2018 ... but EA Sports apologized and chalked it up to a mistake by a member of their team.

Kap was also featured in Madden 21 ... with a better rating than guys like Baker Mayfield and Cam Newton.

Kaepernick -- who first started his national anthem demonstration in August 2016 -- has accused the NFL of blackballing him ... and commissioner Roger Goodell later admitted the league mishandled the player protests.