Affion Crockett Beefing Up Security After 'Karen' Interrupts Stand-Up Set

Play video content TMZ.com

Affion Crockett is taking steps to ensure another "Karen" can't step on his stage during a comedy set.

We got the comedian at LAX Monday and asked about the woman who rudely interrupted his stand-up act ... and what he's doing to make sure it never happens again.

Affion is chalking the incident up to booze and the age of social media ... but he says it was still alarming for someone from the crowd to get so close to him, so he's beefing up his security moving forward.

Play video content

As we reported ... Affion was performing Friday at the Comedy Zone in Jacksonville, FL when a woman barged on stage and tried ripping his material.

Affion says he tried to get an explanation out of the woman, but says she was too drunk ... and still doesn't know what set her off because he was harmlessly joking about sex.