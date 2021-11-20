Young Dolph Had No Fear, Ongoing Feuds in Return to Hometown

Young Dolph wasn't concerned about returning to Memphis -- he made the trip unaware of any ongoing beef, and without any recent threat to his life -- which makes his murder much more stunning to those around him ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the late rapper tell us Dolph was excited to be back in his hometown, and had booked a week full of charity events for his community.

We're told he had no fear of hitting the streets of Memphis without security guards, and that's exactly why he made the fateful stop at Makeda's Cookies -- one of his favorite local spots.

Play video content Low Key/Facebook

Of course, it was the cookie shop where 2 men ambushed Dolph, opening fire and killing him on the spot.

We're told all Dolph wanted to do this week was spread positivity in Memphis, as evidenced by the multiple turkey giveaways he'd organized and projects he had with local rappers.

TMZ broke the story, members of Dolph's Paper Route record label organized a turkey giveaway Friday after others were canceled in the wake of Dolph's murder. Volunteers gave out hundreds of birds to families in need because it's what Dolph would have wanted.

The 2 suspects from Dolph's murder have not been caught. Surveillance images released from the attack show both of them, covered head-to-toe (including masks) and holding guns.

Shortly after the shooting, cops stood guard at Yo Gotti's restaurant in the area -- out of fear there would be more violence -- but the restaurant was never attacked.