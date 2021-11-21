Elon Musk's Baby Boy Makes Appearance During Space Presentation

Elon Musk's son upstaged his dad's rocket re-entry during a zoom presentation, and the kid made something clear ... he was not happy to get yanked from the action!

X AE A-Xii -- government name -- was on the lap of his 50-year-old pops during a conference about Elon's reusable rockets -- a feat even NASA has not been able to duplicate.

The boy was happily babbling in a zoom box as the folks at the conference had a choice ... focus on the rocket or the tyke. We're guessing the kid gave the rocket a run for its money.

Once the booster hit solid ground, someone opened the door and Elon's son made a very unhappy exit. You could hear him cry even after the door closed. Elon was slightly amused, and then went on with the show.

Musk went on to tell those present at the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine about his Starship spacecraft.

It's rare we see Elon interact this way ... he said after X was born, "Babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know. Right now there's not much I can do," adding Grimes, the baby's mom, is essentially the primary caregiver.

Elon and Grimes are no longer together, but they clearly share a love for X ... gotta say, the kid's adorable.