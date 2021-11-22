Bronny James Loses Free-Throw Contest To TikTok Star, Forced To Give Up Kicks

Bronny James was forced to give up his sick kicks over the weekend ... and it's all 'cause he lost a free-throw competition to a TikTokker.

For real.

Here's the deal ... LeBron James' oldest son entered into a bet with rising TikTok star "NeverMissAllie" -- agreeing to hand over the sneakers off his feet if he made fewer shots than the social media expert.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

And, after Allie made nine of her 10 attempts ... Bronny stepped to the line -- and folded.

Check out the footage the TikTokker posted over the weekend ... the Sierra Canyon standout missed two of his first six shots, and when Allie gave him another chance, he still missed another one just three shots later.

Allie -- who has over half a million TikTok followers -- then promptly took Bronny's shoes ... which had to be a tough pill for the teenager to swallow, considering they appear to be Jordan 1 Union Los Angeles Blue Toes, which run for about $2,000 on resale sites.

To his credit, Bronny was a good sport about it all ... and gave Allie props for the sharpshooting.