Kyle Kuzma Roasted Over Massive Pink Sweater, 'S*** Getting Outta Hand'

Kyle Kuzma's pregame outfit Monday night featured an oversized sweater that looked more like a damn blanket ... and naturally, he got roasted like a marshmallow over it.

The 26-year-old showed off his Raf Simons oversized-sleeve virgin wool jumper -- which comes with a $1,659 price tag and sleeves that almost reach the floor -- on his way into the locker room before Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets ... and the dude's NBA buddies had a blast at his expense.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Cmon bro 😂," DeMarcus Cousins commented on Kuz's IG pic showing off the 'fit. "S*** getting outta hand now."

Isaiah Thomas added ... "Come on killa… lol that one ain’t it haha."

J.R. Smith even took a break from class to get in on the clowning sesh ... saying, "Man hellll nawwwwwww 😂😂😂"

When you're off to one of the best starts in franchise history, you get to wear whatever you want😂@kylekuzma | #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/2drVu8PpGg — NBC Sports Washington (@NBCSWashington) November 22, 2021 @NBCSWashington

Not everyone hated it, though -- WNBA player Liz Cambage praised the interesting wardrobe choice ... saying, "he went and done did it 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽."

Influencer Zack Bia had a simple reaction, adding, "Yes."