Kyle Kuzma And Winnie Harlow Break Up After Over A Year Of Dating

Kyle Kuzma will leave Los Angeles for D.C. as a single man ... TMZ Sports has learned the former Lakers star and his model GF, Winnie Harlow, have broken up.

Sources tell us Kuzma -- who was just officially traded to the Washington Wizards from L.A. earlier this month -- split with Harlow about a week ago.

We're told, though, it was a completely amicable breakup ... and, in fact, we're also told the two have been friendly with each other since the split.

The couple first started dating in March 2020 after Harlow said Kuzma slid into her direct messages ... and things appeared to be going swimmingly.

The two swapped "I love yous" often -- and did it VERY publicly, too -- with Harlow even famously hiring a plane to fly across the Disney campus in July 2020 with a mushy birthday message for Kuzma as he played in the NBA bubble.

Unclear what ultimately caused the breakup and if the trade from the Lakers played a role.