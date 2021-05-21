Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Avoids Playoff Prep Stress With Thonged-Out Winnie Harlow

Kyle Kuzma appears to have found the PERFECT way to avoid NBA playoff prep stress -- his smokin' hot GF, a tiny bikini and a beautiful backyard!!

The Lakers star hit up somewhere with really nice weather with his model GF, Winnie Harlow, on Friday ... and you can tell by the pic the couple shared -- there's no basketball stress here!

Despite the Lakers coming into the postseason as the #7 seed and under immense pressure to repeat as champs ... Kuzma clearly ain't doing any hand-wringing ahead of the games.

Check out the photo he and Winnie posted ... she looks great, he looks happy -- and yeah, what pressure again???

Kuzma won't be asked to do too much while LeBron James and Anthony Davis shoulder most of the load for the Lake Show ... but he's still going to have to play well for L.A. to make another run to the title.