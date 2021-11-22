LeBron James Suspended Over Brutal Foul On Isaiah Stewart, First Of Career

There's a first time for everything -- LeBron James was just hit with a one-game suspension as a result of Sunday's wild incident ... the first time he's ever been banned in his 19-year career.

It's a shocking decision, especially because the Lakers' next game is in New York against the Knicks on Tuesday ... and Madison Square Garden is the biggest stage in the NBA.

Detroit Pistons player Isaiah Stewart was also suspended two games for his involvement in the incident ... with the league saying he escalated the altercation by "repeatedly and aggressively" pursuing James.

LeBron James was ejected with a flagrant 2 foul on Isaiah Stewart.



(🎥 via @SportsCenter)

LBJ was ejected for just the second time of his career after elbowing Stewart in the face during a boxout in the 3rd quarter ... which sparked an insane altercation.

As it turns out, Bron reportedly felt awful about the 'bow throw ... with NBA insider Shams Charania reporting the future Hall of Famer tried to get Stewart's number to apologize for the incident.

🎥 @patmcafeeshow