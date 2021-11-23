Ex-NFLer Ryan Clark Says Scumbag Sent Him Racist, Homophobic Message

Ex-NFL safety and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark was on the receiving end of disgustingly racist and homophobic slurs on Instagram this week ... and instead of firing back, he killed with kindness.

42-year-old Clark -- who played for the Giants, Washington Football Team and Steelers from 2002-2014 -- shared the awful Instagram DM on Tuesday ... showing an avatar-less troll spewing some of the worst words in the book.

The person also mentioned Clark's 2011 Super Bowl loss against the Green Bay Packers in the most NSFW way possible.

But, instead of stooping to the person's level, Clark responded with the nicest comeback possible -- "God bless you and yours. I hope you live forever."

The Super Bowl champ also spoke about the DM on Twitter minutes ago ... saying, "Y’all at least go to put a picture up Green Bay fans!! This isn’t even fun. Sheesh!!"

"Man good thing racism doesn’t exist huh?"

It will be well worth your time today to watch @realrclark25 speak on a recent incident involving his son, Jordan, and two other Arizona State football players who say they were called a racial slur by a Whataburger customer on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/fftWwvgyx8 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 19, 2020 @GetUpESPN

It's not the first time Clark has spoken out against racism -- back in 2020, he broke down in tears addressing an incident when his son and 2 other Arizona State football players were called the n-word by a customer at a local Whataburger ... and instead of de-escalating, the restaurant manager threatened to call the police on the players.