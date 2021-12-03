Willow Smith Gets COVID Test Then Shares Some PDA on Beach with Friend
12/3/2021 2:35 PM PT
Willow Smith got some time on the beach, time with her friend and time making sure she was COVID-free all at once ... talk about multitasking!
The 21-year-old was on the beach in Miami Friday where a nurse grabbed a quick swab -- presumably for COVID -- while the singer sprawled out on a lounger chair.
Once the test was finished, Willow was free to hang out and even share some PDA with a friend, who looks like the artist DE'WAYNE, who she's recently been touring with across the U.S.
Willow and DE'WAYNE chilled out with a walk on the beach after their cuddle-shesh.
Her beach playmate is clearly not rumored BF Tyler Cole -- the duo's performance of "Meet Me At Our Spot" recently went viral -- but keep in mind, Willow's said in the past she's polyamorous.