Elon Musk Declared Greatest Gamer But Lousy Boyfriend in New Grimes Song
12/5/2021 6:34 AM PT
Elon Musk may have just gotten Swifted, because his ex has just released a song trashing him as a BF.
Grimes' song, "Player of Games," doesn't mention Elon by name, but you don't have to be a rocket scientist like him to figure it out.
The song references gaming -- something Elon apparently loves. The lyrics go ... "I'm in love with the greatest gamer, but he'll always love the game, more than he loves me."
Their 3-year relationship ended back in September -- and she goes on ... "Sail away, to the cold expanse of space. Even love couldn't keep you in your place." Seems like that's the giveaway!
Elon didn't call it a clean breakup ... he said they have "semi-separated." They did attend the Met Gala back in September, but it's unclear if this was before or after the breakup.
They both seem committed to co-parenting their 1-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii Musk.
Elon has an impressive list of exes, including first wife, author Justine Wilson, 2 marriages to "Westworld" star Talulah Riley and Amber Heard.