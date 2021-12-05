Elon Musk Declared Greatest Gamer But Lousy Boyfriend in New Grimes Song

12/5/2021 6:34 AM PT
TMZ/Getty

Elon Musk may have just gotten Swifted, because his ex has just released a song trashing him as a BF.

Grimes' song, "Player of Games," doesn't mention Elon by name, but you don't have to be a rocket scientist like him to figure it out.

The song references gaming -- something Elon apparently loves. The lyrics go ... "I'm in love with the greatest gamer, but he'll always love the game, more than he loves me."

Their 3-year relationship ended back in September -- and she goes on ... "Sail away, to the cold expanse of space. Even love couldn't keep you in your place."  Seems like that's the giveaway!

Getty

Elon didn't call it a clean breakup ... he said they have "semi-separated." They did attend the Met Gala back in September, but it's unclear if this was before or after the breakup.

elon and x

They both seem committed to co-parenting their 1-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii Musk.

Elon has an impressive list of exes, including first wife, author Justine Wilson, 2 marriages to "Westworld" star Talulah Riley and Amber Heard.

